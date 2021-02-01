Accel Wealth Management Invests $26,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

