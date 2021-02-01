Abyss Token (ABYSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.55 or 0.00858424 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00052025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.90 or 0.04372682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019524 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

