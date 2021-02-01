Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:AOD traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.01. 357,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

