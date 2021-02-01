Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACP. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 45,925 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

ACP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 237,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

