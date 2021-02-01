Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 142.4% from the December 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,984.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.