AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 3.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,163.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,576,000 after buying an additional 776,468 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,457,000 after buying an additional 648,886 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after buying an additional 544,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $102.42. 264,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,779,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

