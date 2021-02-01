Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $113.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $124.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

