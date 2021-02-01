ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,699 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $426,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in ABB by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ABB by 4.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.