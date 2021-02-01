Aave (AAVE) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $288.12 or 0.00852132 BTC on exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and approximately $520.88 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065720 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00035039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.00 or 0.04353555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,322,023 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.