A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. Equities analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

