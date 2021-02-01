978 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 28.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 730.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.47 and a beta of -1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Commerzbank started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

