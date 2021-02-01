9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NMTR. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.39 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

