9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NMTR. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.39 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
