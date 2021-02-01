8,939 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,939 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Fortinet makes up 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,458. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $155.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,391 shares of company stock worth $5,070,804 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.