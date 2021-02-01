887 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,446,658.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 4,858,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $95,956,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,014,061 shares of company stock worth $224,381,008. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $37.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

