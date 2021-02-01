$823.96 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report $823.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $780.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $870.00 million. Brinker International posted sales of $860.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

