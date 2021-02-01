810 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $236.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $267.20. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.63.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

