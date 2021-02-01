775 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $188,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,853.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,841,361 shares of company stock worth $132,416,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

