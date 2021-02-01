$755.98 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post $755.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $770.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $746.45 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $691.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,647. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.79. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $284.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,874.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

