71,305 Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,117,000. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

XHE opened at $118.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.28.

