$7.46 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post sales of $7.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. Arvinas reported sales of $4.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $26.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 million to $30.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.12 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $30.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Arvinas by 47.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

