6,376 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 580.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

BSMR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.88. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $25.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.

