$608.00 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce $608.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $577.44 million and the highest is $637.90 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $683.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after acquiring an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,746,000 after acquiring an additional 246,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 234,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

