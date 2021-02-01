$6.11 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.89 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $25.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $27.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $31.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock remained flat at $$76.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,228,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.47. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

