5,845 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 142,222 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 971,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

CTVA stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.45. 29,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,552. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

