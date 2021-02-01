569 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in AutoZone by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 302.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,712,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.7% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,118.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,207.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,179.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total value of $13,490,269.50. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $51,699,044. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

