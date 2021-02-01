500 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.97 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.33.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

