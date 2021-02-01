4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $321,430.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $601,167.60 and $321,430.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00277089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00067830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038973 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

