4NEW (KWATT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $13,065.33 and approximately $9.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.12 or 0.00852132 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00035039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.00 or 0.04353555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019635 BTC.

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

