$490,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will report sales of $490,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $460,000.00 and the highest is $520,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $800,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $2.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 million to $4.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.34 million, with estimates ranging from $2.57 million to $102.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMNL shares. Bloom Burton cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LMNL opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $134.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

