4,849 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $137.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

