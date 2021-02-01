45 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after acquiring an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,135 shares of company stock worth $10,745,485 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.06.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $750.63. 13,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,058. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $790.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $729.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

