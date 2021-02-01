427 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $84.94 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.10.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

