419,983 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 419,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Ball by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 37,245 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $3,398,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $88.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In other news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Insiders sold a total of 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

