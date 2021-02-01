4,089 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 47,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.74. 314,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

