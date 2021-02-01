$40.58 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce sales of $40.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.60 million and the lowest is $40.55 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $13.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 211.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $125.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.38 million to $125.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $91.13 million, with estimates ranging from $89.30 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vapotherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE VAPO opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $886.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $594,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,146 in the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 64,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

