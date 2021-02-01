396 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $7.48 on Monday, hitting $539.87. The stock had a trading volume of 173,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.97 and a 200 day moving average of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.