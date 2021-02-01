$387.83 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post sales of $387.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.40 million to $390.23 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $395.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

A number of research firms recently commented on IART. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.42. 2,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,674. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 23,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

