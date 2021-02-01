371,867 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Purchased by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 371,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,928,000. New Fortress Energy comprises approximately 4.3% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,693,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,083 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,031,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 301.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 203,011 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $7,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.72.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.