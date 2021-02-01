$363.80 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will report $363.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.30 million and the lowest is $353.10 million. South State posted sales of $172.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,020,601.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of South State stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,795. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

