360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.19

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 45017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 161.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,837,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 355.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 823,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 642,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

