349 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,416,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,485. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $750.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,058. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $790.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $729.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

