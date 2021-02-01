347 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

IEF opened at $118.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average of $119.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.56 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

