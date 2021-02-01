34,550 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Acquired by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. SS&C Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

