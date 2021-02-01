3,281 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.57. 166,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

