3,181 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,584 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.47. The stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,011. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

