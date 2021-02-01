29,791 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Teleflex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.27.

Shares of TFX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $378.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,721. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.45 and a 200-day moving average of $373.90. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

