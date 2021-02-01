2,825 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $78.94 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $87.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.