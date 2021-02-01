2,567 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $85.20 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

