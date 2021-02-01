2,357 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,582 shares of company stock worth $2,298,109 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $35.41 on Monday. uniQure has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

