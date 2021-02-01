2,350 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

IWD traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $137.28. 229,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,490. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

